Sushant Rajput case: CBI gets the power of proper investigation, hence havan yagna

Patna: His fans have now started praying to God to bring justice to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Patna, the capital of Bihar. A yagna and havan was organized by his fans and childhood friends at the Adi Dev Temple in Patna's Rajivnagar locality on Tuesday. Late Singh's childhood was spent in Rajiv Nagar itself. On this Tuesday, Havan and Yagya were organized by his fans and friends in this Adi Dev temple.

Vishal Singh of 'Justice for Sushant', who is organizing, said that the Yajna and Havan is being done to give justice to Sushant. He said that God was requested to give so much strength to the CBI that he could succeed in punishing the culprits by going to the bottom of the case.

Havan included Vishal Singh, RC Singh, Virendra Singh, Sandeep Singh, Abhishek Singh, Jeevesh, Anurag, Aishwarya, Vijay Singh, Anmol, Meenu Kumari, Shaili Mishra, Abhishek Anand. It is being said that after coming to Patna from Mumbai, Sushant used to go to worship at this temple.

It is noteworthy that the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Patna, was recovered from his Mumbai-based flat on 14 June. The Mumbai Police was investigating this case that Sushant’s father KK Singh had a case registered at Rajivnagar police station in Patna. Later, it was recommended to the CBI to investigate the matter. After this, the CBI is investigating this case.