Sushant Rajput case: Shiv Sena said- there is an ongoing conspiracy to connect wires to Aditya Thackeray, will have to pay a heavy price

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that there was a conspiracy to connect Maharashtra minister and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Raut did not name anyone, but he said that the opposition is still not digesting that the Shiv Sena-led government is in power in the state.

Sanjay Raut said, "What did Aditya Thackeray have to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case. It seems that the opposition is still not digesting that the Shiv Sena-led government is in power in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya on Tuesday clarified that he has nothing to do with the Sushant Singh Rajput case and that he and his family are being targeted without reason. Please tell that on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his house in Bandra. CBI inquiry has been ordered in this case.