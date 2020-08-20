Sushant Rajput Death Case: CBI team arrives in Mumbai to investigate Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The CBI team has reached Mumbai to investigate the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death. CBI will start investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case. A day earlier, the Supreme Court gave a decision to hand over the case to the CBI. After this, the CBI said that she would soon go to Mumbai. Also Read – ED asked film director Rumi Jafri in money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Earlier, the Mumbai Police, which is investigating in Sushant Singh Rajput case, said that full cooperation will be done if CBI comes for investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke of cooperation in the investigation. Police commissioner reached to meet Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. During this time, he told the media only that he would cooperate fully.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that will probe #SushantSinghRajput case, arrives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3Bixojqnj6 – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that all the papers will be given to the CBI, which will also be needed. He had said that with the CBI investigation, a decision will be taken on whether or not the Mumbai Police will investigate this matter.

Let us know that actress Riya Chakraborty is accused in this case. A case has been filed against Riya in Bihar. Sushant’s father had filed a case in Bihar accusing Riya of financial fraud. Mumbai police has also questioned Riya many times.