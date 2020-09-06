Sushant Rajput Death Case: NCB’s Riya Chakraborty starts questioning in drugs case, what will be the arrest?

Sushant Sing Rajput Case: Several agencies, including the CBI, are investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Meanwhile, the drug connection in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has reached the NCB office for questioning in the drugs case where she is being questioned. It is also feared that NCP may arrest Riya Chakraborty of NCB today. Also Read – SSR Suicide Case: NCB team reached Riya Chakravarty’s house, issued summons to actress, called for questioning

Mumbai: Actor #RheaChakraborty arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. She was summoned by the NCB this morning to join the investigation of #SushantSinghRajput death case. pic.twitter.com/VEX0Rc8L09 Also Read – SSR Case: Ria’s brother Shouvik gets bail for peddler Kaijan Ibrahim who sells drugs? – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020 Also Read – NCB tightens its grip on Riya, Mamta Kulkarni started asking for clean chit, know where is this actress these days

Earlier, a team of NCB reached her house to summon Riya. According to reports, NCB can interrogate Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik face to face in the drugs case. Let us tell you that the day before, the court sent the brother Shauvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda to the custody of the NCB till 9 September.

#RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she has approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB: Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Riya is ready for arrest.” If loving someone is a crime, then they will have to bear the consequences of their love. He said that as a directive, Riya has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in the cases imposed by Bihar Police, CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, Riya Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement on Saturday condemning the arrest of his 24-year-old son Shouvik Chakraborty (Showik Chakraborty) in an investigation into drugs angle allegations. Retired Lt Col Inderjit Chakraborty said, ‘Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I am sure the next number belongs to my daughter and I do not know who will be arrested after this.’