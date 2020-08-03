Sushant Rajput’s father’s big statement- Sushant is threatened, he told Mumbai police on February 25, but …

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Sushant Singh Rajput In Kudkushi case, Sushant’s father KK Rajput has given a big statement. Sushant’s father KK Rajput has accused the Mumbai police of negligence. KK Rajput said that on 25 February 2020, I had complained to the Bandra Police that Sushant’s life was in danger. Even after this nothing was done. On June 14, my son lost his life. Also Read – Sushant Singh suicide case echoed in Bihar assembly, demand for CBI inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has made this statement while releasing a video made by himself. He said that I had told Sushant's life as a threat to the Bandra Police on 25 February itself. The names of the people were also mentioned. Even after this action was not taken. 40 days after Sushant's death, the Mumbai police did not take any action, then I lodged a case in Patna. He said that the Mumbai police let the Bihar police investigate.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput'S father in a self-made video says," On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that suspected in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna. " pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB – ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Please tell that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide in his house in Bandra. Since then, this matter has been in the headlines continuously. Today, Mumbai Police said that Sushant was mentally ill and was eating medicines. Bihar Police and Mumbai Police have come face to face with this matter. Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer who went to investigate the case from Bihar, has been quarantined by the police in Mumbai for 14 days, speaking of the Corona Protocol. A CBI inquiry is being sought in this case.