Sushant Sing Rajput Death Case: Riya questioned for hours on second consecutive day, NCB summoned again yesterday

Mumbai: His live-in partner Riya Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Monday for the second consecutive day in the narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was questioned for about 8 hours. Riya was questioned by the NCB on Sunday for about six hours for the first time in this case. The 28-year-old actress reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate at around 9.30 am on Monday.

Deputy Director General of NCB's South-West Region in Mumbai, Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Riya Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. He has been recalled again tomorrow. Inquiries will continue. "

Earlier, NCB had said that when Riya would appear for questioning, she wanted to confront her younger brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Rajput's personal staff member Deepesh Sawant. , So that everyone's roles in this alleged drug gang can be clarified.

Significantly, the agency had obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data, in which these people were involved in the purchase of banned drugs. The NCB has arrested these three during the investigation of the case in the last few days. Prior to this, Riya has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Riya had said in an interview to several news channels that she herself has never consumed drugs. He claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume marijuana. Meanwhile, the agency arrested a person named Anju Keshwani. Keshwani’s name came up during the questioning of Kaizan Ibrahim. Kaizen was arrested earlier in the case.

The agency also raided Hashish, LSD, marijuana and some cash after raiding Keshavani’s hideouts on Sunday. The NCB has so far arrested nine people in this case. Seven of them are directly related to this investigation while two were arrested after the commencement of investigation under sections of NDPS Act. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June.