Sushant Singh case: NCB raids Mumbai to Goa against drugs peddlers, 7 arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided some places in Mumbai against drug traffickers on Saturday. An official said that the NCB's Mumbai zone conducted the raid based on specific information. He said that the raid has no direct relation to the case of narcotics related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of NCB. Actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik, Rajput manager Samyul Miranda, domestic help Deepesh Sawant and others have been arrested in this case.

At the same time, the Narcotics Control Bureau detained Karamjit of Andheri West area of ​​Mumbai in a drugs case allegedly related to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Apart from this, the team of NCB also raided in Goa on Saturday. The NCB got a big success in the raids conducted on the basis of the revelations made during the interrogation of Anuj Keshwani, arrested on the spotlight of Kaizan.

According to media reports, the NCB team has raided several locations of drug peddlers in Mumbai and Goa and recovered a large amount of drugs. According to reports, the NCB has also arrested seven drug peddlers.