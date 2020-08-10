Sushant singh death case: Bihar’s daughter Nupur Prasad will solve Sushant’s death

Sushant singh Rajput death case: CBI is now responsible for the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. IPS officer Nupur Prasad, who is part of the CBI team, is also investigating the case, who hails from Salempur village in Tikari in Bihar’s Gaya district. Nupur’s father Indubhushan Prasad was an auditor in the army. Nupur is the only child of parents. Also Read – PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation, many ministers were also present

CBI officer Nupur's father Indubhushan lives in Delhi. His uncle Nandu Prasad Sinha said that it is a matter of pride for us to get such a big responsibility for the niece. I am very happy.

He said that we are hopeful that he will solve the death knell of Lal actor Sushant of Nupur Bihar and provide justice to his family members. Know that after the investigation of Sushant case to CBI, the team which was formed will also be led by Nupur Prasad. Nupur Prasad is a 2007 batch IPS and she has been the DCP of Shahdara in Delhi.