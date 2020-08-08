Sushant Singh Death Case: Riya Chakraborty’s property disclosed, took home loan of 60 lakh

Rhea Chakraborty Property Details Out: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned his friend actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea chakraborty) regarding the money laundering case in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The inquiry, which lasted for about nine hours, revealed the property of Riya and the property purchased by her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty, who came out of office after ED’s long questioning, faced questions for 8:30 hours

In an FIR lodged in Patna by KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant singh rajput), Riya Chakraborty and her family members have been accused of laundering Rs 15 crore from bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) Rigging of Rs. Along with Rhea Chakraborty Rhea chakraborty, her brother Shavik Chakraborty was also questioned by the ED on Friday.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, two flats owned by Rhea and her family were bought in Mumbai before she started dating the late actor. Dainik News noted that two flats were purchased by Riya and her family in the years 2012 and 2018 and she started dating Sushant around April 2019.

The revelations revealed that Riya and her family owned two flats – one in Riya’s name and another bought by her father. The Mumbai Mirror has given a detailed description of both properties. The properties in Khar were bought by Shivalik builders for Rs 85 lakh. The flat was booked in the name of Riya, while her mother Sandhya also shares it.

The property is 354-sq-ft, which was purchased on May 28, 2018. Riya had taken a home loan of Rs 60 lakh in the name of this property, while the remaining amount had already been given as payment. The other property, registered in the name of Riya’s father, was purchased from Paradise Group Builder in 2012 for Rs 60 lakh. It was purchased in 2016 and is 1130 square feet. This flat is located in Ulwe in Raigad district.

Sushant’s company Vividage Realty, which has both Riya and Shobik as directors, is also registered in Ulwe’s address. The company was registered a few months before the lockdown. It is not yet clear whether Riya and her family have actually withdrawn money from SSR’s bank accounts or whether it was an amount shared between the deceased actor and others on the basis of mutual consent. Its investigation is on and other people are yet to be questioned.