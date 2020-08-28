Sushant Singh Death Case: Sushant’s brother’s statement, Vishkanya is Riya, was interviewed

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: During interrogation in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushan Singh Rajput, actress Riya Chakraborty had said that Sushant used to take drugs. Describing such statements of Riya as absurd, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, said that, Riya is lying and trying to discredit Sushant. Also Read – Former Assistant to Sushant Singh Rajput said, if I had taken drugs, I would have known

BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu said that, Riya also said that Sushant used to get scared in an airplane and used to take drugs before sitting in it, that is a lie. Sushant's cousin said that Sushant Singh Rajput, who used to travel on airplanes daily, also wanted to become a pilot himself. But Vishkanya named Riya bitten him.

Sushant’s brother Neeraj Bablu described Riya Chakraborty’s interview on TV channels as a completely planned interview and said that she is giving such interviews by managing the media to protect herself. Because now Riya knows that she is not going to survive anymore.

He said what is the meaning of coming to the media after so many days. They are all understanding. Just before the CBI investigation, giving interviews to the media is a considered conspiracy.

He said that there are many types of people in the media in this country. Riya’s WhatsApp chat was evidently being used. Now the Narcotics Department is also investigating. Riya will not do anything to save the law.