Sushant singh death mystery: Troubled Sushant told Cook – spend less money, Riya told this to ED

Sushant singh rajput death mystery: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the Angle of Money Laundering in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Friday, the ED questioned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for about 9 hours in this case. Along with Riya, the ED team also questioned Riya's brother Shovit, Sushant's manager Shruti Modi and CA Ritesh Shah. Today, Sushant's roommate Siddharth Pithani will be questioned.

Pithani, who handled Sushant's social media account, had been living with Sushant for over a year. Siddharth's body was first seen by Siddharth. The kurta which was allegedly made by Sunta was allegedly superseded. It was Siddhartha who brought him the kurta.

Riya said that the money was conceived

According to the sources, in the ED’s interrogation, on Sunday, Riya said that the withdrawal of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account was concocted. He told the investigating agency that I too have worked in 7 films and from this I have earned money and spent it on myself. Sushant’s father has accused Riya and her family of cheating and money grabbing.

Sushant was worried about the money coming out of his account

At the same time, there have been many important revelations in the investigation conducted by the SIT team of Patna Police in Mumbai. According to Bihar Police, Sushant Singh was very worried about the money coming out of his account and one day when Riya Chakraborty was sitting in front of Sushant, in the meantime he mentioned the money coming out of his account. Sushant not telling Riya directly, told Cook that you guys are spending a lot of money. Reduce it Riya had also heard these words of Sushant.

Riya bought a flat for 84 lakhs

An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that Riya located in Khar, Mumbai, was bought for 84 lakh rupees. Rhea’s forest is a BHK flat in Khar, where the ED raided on Friday. This flat was booked by Riya in the year 2018 and for this he took a loan of about 60 lakh rupees. The team also collected some documents from here and interacted with the neighbors.

Bihar Police is investigating the misappropriation of money

In the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Bihar Police, it was said that they are investigating the fraud and blackmailing done to Sushant. According to the affidavit, Bihar Police has said that they have come to know during investigation that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in the Kotak Mahindra Bank account, which has been transferred to the accounts of people associated with Riya Chakraborty. The transfer of this money to whose accounts is being investigated.