Sushant singh death mystery: win of Bihar Police, Vinay Tiwari left from Quarantine

Patna: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, was forcibly kept in quarantine. He was forcibly quarantined by BMC in Mumbai. After which, the rift between the police of both the states was intensified. After getting the letter written by ADG Police Headquarters in Bihar, BMC has finished the quarantine of Vinay Tiwari. Also Read – Dhoni’s reaction to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Manager said- Dhoni …

The resentment between the Bihar Police and the Maharashtra Police over the Sushant Singh death case has become known. Bihar Police says that Mumbai Police is not cooperating in the investigation of this case. In the case of forced quarantine of his IPS officer, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey expressed his displeasure that the Mumbai Police did not treat our officer well. Quarantining them means house arrest in a way. Also Read – Pak cricketers in can on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said- Being a Pakistani fan…

The DGP had on Thursday warned of legal action on the matter and said, “Our officer Vinay Tiwari went there after informing the Mumbai Police. He was informed by the senior police of Patna to go there. He said that I had written and requested to arrange an IPS mess for his stay. ” Also Read – ‘Like a cricketer, he practiced 9 months and mastered Dhoni’s helicopter shot’

He said, “I too had clarified by sending an SMS to the Director General of Police that they are going there for three days to guide and coordinate the investigation, they went there.” The DGP said, “Where there was no stay in the IPS mess, where they were staying, in the middle of the night, the BMC officials sent them to the quarantine without any quick check on their hand. It was said that now you cannot get out, do research and do not record anyone’s statement. “

Let me tell you, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June inside his flat in Bandra. Which is considered suicide. On July 25, an FIR was lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna by KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh, in which several allegations have been made against Sushant’s friend Riya Chakraborty and his family. On the request of Sushant Singh’s father, the Bihar government has entrusted the investigation of his death to the Bihar Police and will now be investigated by CBI.