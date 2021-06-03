Sushant Singh Rajput case: After NCB servants, SSR’s bodyguard is being puzzled for the second one day

Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB, Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau, drug case, Mumbai, Information: bollywood actors (Bollywood Actor) Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput) Drug connection connected to demise of (drug case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise) After interrogating two home servants of the Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau ie NCB actor, who’s investigating the subject, now the bodyguard (SSR’s bodyguard) has been tightened. NCB is interrogating Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard. The Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) has summoned his bodyguard for the second one consecutive day within the drug case associated with the past due actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Additionally Learn – Rape case filed towards 9 together with photographer and Bollywood manufacturer at the criticism of the type

The drug dealing company arrested Siddharth Pithani, who was once staying with Rajput in his flat, from Hyderabad ultimate week in a medicine case associated with the actor's demise. The NCB on Sunday additionally puzzled two former home lend a hand of Rajput, Neeraj and Keshav, in reference to the case. Rajput was once discovered placing in his Bandra space in June ultimate yr.

Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) summons Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard for the second one day in a row, within the drug case connected to the past due actor's demise

NCB arrests drug broker connected to Dawood in drug case associated with Sushant’s demise

NCB has arrested drug broker Haris Khan for his alleged hyperlinks with gangster and drug broker Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an aide of underworld don fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. An NCB legitimate gave this data on Wednesday. The NCB may also probe Khan’s position within the drug case associated with the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ultimate yr, he stated. Khan was once arrested on Tuesday through the NCB group led through Regional Director Sameer Wankhede after raids have been carried out at other puts in Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra. “As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in reference to the Chinku Pathan medication case, however his position within the drug case associated with Rajput’s demise can also be probed,” the legitimate stated.

The NCB had arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman and relative of slain mafia don Karim Lala, Pathan, from neighboring Navi Mumbai after busting a drug smuggling gang in January this yr.