Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar DGP warns Riya to dig out land after getting evidence

Patna: In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, new information is coming out one after another. In such a situation, the demand for CBI investigation is increasing. Leaders of several political parties have also demanded a CBI inquiry into the Sushant case. Meanwhile, Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has warned Riya Chakraborty. He said that if evidence is found against Riya Chakraborty in Sushant case, then she will also be searched by digging the land.

According to Aaj Tak, Gupteshwar Pandey has said in the conversation that Riya Chakraborty is an FIR accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case. In such a situation, Patna Police is looking for him. He further said in conversation with Aaj Tak that the day the Patna Police collects evidence, Riya hides in any corner of the world, we will dig the ground and find Riya.

According to Aaj Tak, Gupteshwar Pandey has said that if Riya is innocent then she should present herself in front of the police and not need to be afraid. They should come forward so that the investigation in this case can be carried forward. He said that Riya should come forward and talk to the agency and say whatever you want to ask her.

Please tell that if Gupteshwar Pandey believes, Patna Police is not getting support from Mumbai Police. Till now the CCTV footage and many papers have not been given to the Patna Police in the Sushant case. He said that we do not have any information related to Sushant case. Neither is there a postmortem report, nor do we have any information about the people whose statements have been recorded. In such a situation, Mumbai Police will have to give CCTV footage and all the documents to Patna Police.