Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI in action, case filed against 6 people including Riya Chakraborty

new Delhi: The CBI has started taking action in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking the initial step of investigation, CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty. A case has been registered against 5 more people along with Riya. Now Riya's difficulties may increase.

CBI is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The CBI has now filed a case against Riya and others in this case on various charges including abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, and threatening.

Similar allegations were made in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Rajput in Patna. The Bihar government had alleged that the Mumbai Police is not properly investigating the matter. After this, a CBI inquiry was recommended in this case. The central government accepted this demand. Sushant Rajput committed suicide in his home in Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June.