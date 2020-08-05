Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED will interrogate Riya Chakraborty, asked to appear

new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actress Riya Chakraborty on Friday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case arising out of the complaint filed by her father with the Bihar Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The officials gave this information on Wednesday. Officials said that Chakraborty (28) has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on August 7 for questioning. Also Read – CBI investigation to be held in Sushant Singh Rajput case, sister said – this is the gift of Rakshabandhan

He was questioned about his friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings with Riya Chakraborty, and his friendship with Sushant Rajput, Riya Chakraborty, potential business dealings and relationships between them during the last few years Will go.

Inquiries will be made about the events that have not happened. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The summons is related to the money laundering case filed by the ED on July 31 on the basis of an FIR by the Bihar police, in which Rajput's father KK Singh (74) accused Riya Chakraborty and her family of committing suicide to a Bollywood actor Was accused of abetment. On June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. The Central Investigation Agency on Wednesday questioned the manager of Sushant's house in Mumbai in this case. The agency had questioned Rajput's Chartered Accountant (CA) Sandeep Sridhar on August 3.

There are at least two companies associated with Rajput and financial transactions involving Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik under the scanner of ED. The ED had registered a case on 31 July. The case was registered against the accused named in the FIR lodged by the Bihar Police, including Chakraborty, his family and six others.

Rajput’s father, who lives in Patna, filed a complaint with the Bihar police last month against Chakraborty, his family members and six others for abetting his son to commit suicide and cheating. Singh has accused Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Chakraborty that he befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering his career. Singh also wants the police to investigate to whom Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account.