Sushant Singh Rajput case: Home Minister said – Mahesh Bhatt will give a statement, Karan Johar will also be called if needed.

new Delhi: The statements of 37 people have been recorded so far in the case of suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Karan Johar will also be called if needed in this case. Karan Johar's manager has been called. Mahesh Bhatt will also record his statement in a day or two.

Explain that the police has so far recorded the statements of more than 38 people in this case, including Rajput's family and actress Riya Chakraborty and her friends including Sanjana Sanghi. Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Raj Films' actor Aditya Chopra have also recorded their statements.

Mumbai police called Kangana to record statement

Mumbai Police on Friday issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and asked her to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The Bandra police are investigating allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput took suicide as a result of depression as well as occupational rivalry.

Kangana had accused of nepotism and factionalism in Bollywood

Rajput committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai last month, after which Kangana made allegations of nepotism and factionalism in Bollywood. She alleged that she has also been a victim of this. According to the police, Kangana is currently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Police made efforts to call Kangana to Mumbai

The police officer said, “In an attempt to understand the reason for Rajput being in depression, the police want to get some information from Kangana Ranaut. Accordingly, we have sent summons by post to his Manali residence on Friday. ” The police can ask Kangana to provide information about the possible reasons behind Rajput taking such steps. On July 3, the police also tried to call Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai and record her statement.