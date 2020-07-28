Sushant Singh Rajput case: Karan Johar’s statement will be recorded after Mahesh Bhatt

new Delhi: After the statement of filmmaker and director Mahesh Bhatt in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar will now record his statement to the police. Karan Johar can record his statement this week. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Mahesh Bhatt’s statement recorded, some important clues can be found

Please tell that in the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Monday. Also Read – Mumbai Police gets forensic report in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, big news for fans

The Mumbai police has so far recorded statements of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajiv Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, Riya Chakraborty, casting director Shanu Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and filmmaker Aditya Chopra in the Rajput case. Police have recorded the statements of 38 people including Rajput’s family and their cooks in connection with the case. Also Read – Sushant Suicide Case: Kangana Ranaut, summons sent to CEO of Dharma Productions, Mahesh Bhatt will also be questioned

Let us know that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Dekhmukh on Sunday said that apart from Mahesh Bhatt, the manager of producer-director Karan Johar has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar will also be called. The minister had said that actress Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned to record her statement.

According to the police, Ranaut is currently in Manali. Police are investigating allegations that the actor committed suicide due to professional rivalry, depression. 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead on June 14 in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

In connection with the death of Rajput (34), Mumbai Police has so far questioned many celebrities including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, big producers, journalist Rajiv Masand. The issue is so hot on social media that actress Kangana Ranaut has opened her front against many Bollywood celebrities including Chopra, Karan Johar. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey are also openly expressing their views on their Twitter.