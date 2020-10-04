Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police’s reaction on AIIMS report, said this …

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput death story has not been solved yet. The panel of doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted to the CBI in their report that Sushant Singh Rajput was not killed but it was a case of suicide. After the AIIMS report, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that the Mumbai Police is firm on the results of its investigation. He said that some people targeted the Mumbai Police without knowing anything about the investigation due to their ‘personal interests’. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide! AIIMS panel rejects Murder Theory – Report

Parambir Singh said that the investigation of the police was professional and the doctors of the Cooper Hospital of the city who performed the postmortem also did their work well. The Commissioner of Police said, "We all agree with these findings of AIIMS." Explain that this report of AIIMS has rejected the theory of the actor's family and their lawyers claiming that they were poisoned. Was and was strangled.

Please tell that the AIIMS panel has closed the file after giving its medical-legal opinion to the CBI .. Now the CBI is linking its investigation links with that report. Sources said that the AIMS panel has given its consent to the opinion of the hospital in Mumbai, which performed the post-mortem of the actor.

Let me tell you that AIIMS has also questioned the time of death not recorded in the autopsy report, as well as a lighted post-mortem room in Cooper Hospital has also been pointed out. An AIIMS source said that the forensic board headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta submitted its conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let us tell you that on the night of June 14, three doctors of Cooper Hospital together did Sushant's post-mortem.

