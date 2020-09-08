Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty presented before NCB on 3rd day, will be questioned again

Mumbai: Actress Riya Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for the third consecutive day to inquire into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya reached the NCB’s office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai at around 10:30. During this time, the vehicle of Mumbai Police was moving along with the car for their safety. It is noteworthy that NCB questioned Riya for six hours on Sunday and eight hours on Monday. Also Read – Sushant’s sister, happy with Riya Chakraborty’s arrest, said- ‘God with us’

Earlier, the agency said that ‘Riya’s cooperation’ is being received in the case of narcotics related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Let us tell you that on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb. After interrogating Riya on Monday, NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that the agency was ‘doing its work in a professional and orderly manner’ and detailed the facts revealed in the case Will give to the court. Also Read – Kangana’s X-boyfriend study said actress is addicted to cocaine-hash, Maharashtra government will investigate drugs link

The agency said that she interrogated 28-year-old Riya along with her brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33), and his role in the intoxicated Padarth gang after confronting Deepak Sawant, a housekeeper. Wants to apply. The NCB said that it had obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data, indicating that these people had allegedly purchased some banned drugs. The NCB arrested three people in this case last week. Earlier, Riya was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who are investigating various aspects of the Rajput death case. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut told Maharashtra Home Minister, “Make my drug test …. I will leave Mumbai if mistake is found”