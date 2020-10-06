Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Riya Chakraborty-Shouvik will have to remain in jail for the time being – Increased judicial custody till 20 October

October 6, 2020
1 Min Read

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty), imprisoned in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drugs connection in the Sushant Singh Rajput case’s death case, has received a setback from the court today. The special NDPS court of Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik (Showik Chakraborty) and other accused till 20 October. Also Read – Author’s question- Sushant had done suicide, how long will Riya Chakraborty stay in jail?

It may be known that the period of judicial custody of 18 accused including Riya Chakraborty, Shouvik Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput was ending today. In the last hearing also, the special court had extended the period of judicial custody of Riya till 6 October. After NCB’s arrest, Riya Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody till 22 September.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment