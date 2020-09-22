Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty will remain in jail till 6 October, judicial custody extended till 6 October

Rhea Chakraborty Drugs News: Actress Riya Chakraborty’s troubles are not going to get any less. Rhea Chakraborty News will now have to remain in jail till 6 October. The 14-day judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty, who was held in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureaus investigating the drugs connection in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was ending today. But now it has been increased to 6 October. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau i.e. NCB on 9 September. Let us know that Riya is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Baikula Jail. Also Read – Sushant Case: NCB summoned Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma, now big revelations will be!

Rhea Chakraborty & Showik Chakraborty have filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23rd September. Details of the applications will be shared after the hearing: Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for the siblings https://t.co/Kg2QnpKQ6U

– ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde told news agency ANI that Riya Chakraborty and Shovik Chakraborty had filed a bail petition before the Bombay High Court. The bail application will be heard on 23 September i.e. on Wednesday.