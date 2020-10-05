Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shiv Sena’s reaction to AIIMS report, Sanjay Raut said this …

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput death story has not been solved yet. The panel of doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted to the CBI in their report that Sushant Singh Rajput was not killed but it was a case of suicide. Shiv Sena’s reaction has come after AIIMS report. Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that from the beginning, a conspiracy is being hatched to discredit the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police in this case. If the CBI investigation is not being trusted now, then we are speechless. Also Read – Maharashtra Unlock: Hotels, restaurants and bars opened in Maharashtra from today, plan to go so know the conditions…

Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra govt & Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/TC9AejF0h9
– ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Talking to news agency ANI on AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Sanjay Raut said, this is according to the report of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in the case of Sushant Singh’s death. He has no political connection or connection with the Shiv Sena.

Earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that the investigation of the police was professional and the doctors of the Cooper Hospital of the city who performed the postmortem also did their job well. The Commissioner of Police said, “We all agree with these findings of AIIMS.” Explain that this report of AIIMS has rejected the theory of the actor’s family and their lawyers claiming that they were poisoned. Was and was strangled.

Please tell that the AIIMS panel has closed the file after giving its medical-legal opinion to the CBI .. Now the CBI is linking its investigation links with that report. Sources said that the AIIMS panel has given its consent to the opinion of the hospital in Mumbai, which performed the post-mortem of the actor.

Let me tell you that AIIMS has also questioned the time of death not recorded in the autopsy report, as well as a lighted post-mortem room in Cooper Hospital has also been pointed out. An AIIMS source said that the forensic board headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta submitted its conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let us tell you that on the night of June 14, three doctors of Cooper Hospital together did Sushant’s post-mortem.

