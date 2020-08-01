Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court to hear hearing on Riya Chakraborty’s petition on August 5

new Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear August 5 on the petition of actress Riya Chakraborty to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai. According to the list on the website of the apex court, the hearing on the petition transferring Chakraborty’s case will be heard before the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday. Also Read – Mumbai Covid-19 Update: 1,100 new cases of corona infection in Mumbai, 53 more deaths

The body of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the roof in his apartment in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb. Since then, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter after taking various aspects into consideration. In his petition to the apex court, Chakraborty alleged that Rajput's father used his influence to register an FIR against him in Patna, Bihar.

After the Bihar government, the Maharashtra government filed a caveat on Friday. The Maharashtra government has also requested the court to hear its plea before passing any order on this petition. The move of the Maharashtra government after the Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a cavity in the court is to ensure that no order is passed without hearing Riya Chakraborty's transfer petition.

On July 25, Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh (74) filed a police complaint against Riya Chakraborty, his family members and six others for abetting their son to suicide. Singh alleged that the emerging film actress Riya had befriended her son in May 2019 to further her career.

Riya said in her petition that she and Rajput were in a live-in relationship. He is in deep shock after the death of Rajput and after receiving threats of murder and rape himself. He said in the petition, “It would be appropriate to mention that the deceased and the petitioner had been living in a live-in relationship for nearly a year till June 8, 2020, after which the petitioner had temporarily moved to his residence in Mumbai.”

Chakraborty also said in the petition, “Rajput had been in depression for some time, taking medicines for this and on the morning of June 14, 2020, he committed suicide at his residence in Bandra.” He said that when the incident did not happen in Patna, it is wrong to start an investigation there.