Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI will investigate the case

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court has handed over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR Death Case) to CBI. The court has ordered the Mumbai Police to make all the documents related to the case available to the CBI.

Let me tell you that the Supreme Court was hearing the petition of actress Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the case registered in Patna to Mumbai in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The hearing on this matter, which was entangled between the two states, was completed on August 11 and the decision was reserved. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on 14 June.

Please tell that before the Supreme Court's decision, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted an Instagram. Shweta shared the picture of Mahabharata, in which Lord Shri Krishna is driving a chariot and Arjun is holding his bow. While sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, Take us from darkness to light, refuge.

Sushant’s father had filed an FIR

Krishna Kishore Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, lodged in Patna, in this FIR, 6 persons including Riya Chakraborty and his family members have made many serious allegations including forcing the son to commit suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter keeping various aspects in mind.

What did the Bihar government say?

The Bihar government had told the Supreme Court in this case that due to ‘political influence’, Mumbai Police has not even registered an FIR in the case of actor Rajput. On the other hand, the Government of Maharashtra argued that the Bihar government has no rights in this matter. It was also claimed by the Bihar government that the Mumbai Police neither provided him a copy of the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput nor did he register any FIR in the case so far. The Bihar government claimed that the FIR lodged in Patna regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is legitimate and valid.

Riya’s lawyer claims

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer said that the investigation of Mumbai Police has progressed a lot in this case and it has recorded the statements of 56 persons. On the contrary, on behalf of Rajput’s father, senior advocate Vikas Singh said that he did not have confidence in Maharashtra Police. He said that the handover of the case to the CBI should be confirmed and the Maharashtra Police in Mumbai be directed to cooperate with the CBI in this matter in every way.

Center argument

On behalf of the Central Government in the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai and no investigation can be conducted without registering an FIR under Section 154 of the IPC and informing the magistrate. . The Center had said that the Bihar government’s recommendation to refer the matter to CBI has been accepted and necessary notification in this regard has also been issued.

