Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide! AIIMS panel rejects Murder Theory – Report

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput death story has not been solved yet. According to media reports, the panel of doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) gave their opinion to the CBI, saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was not killed but it was a case of suicide. This AIIMS report has debunked the theory of the actor’s family and his lawyers claiming that he was poisoned and strangled. Also Read – Covid Vaccine in India: AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria told – When will the Corona vaccine arrive in India, who will get it first

According to a news source quoted on NDTV’s website, “The AIIMS panel has completed its investigation and closed the file after giving its medical-legal opinion to CBI. Now CBI conducted its investigation with that report Linking the links. Sources said that the AIIMS panel has given its consent to the opinion of the hospital in Mumbai, which performed the post-mortem of the actor. Also Read – Sushant’s old cook does not work at Farhan Akhtar’s house? Actors raging on these claims

Let me tell you that AIIMS has also questioned the time of death not recorded in the autopsy report, as well as a lighted post-mortem room in Cooper Hospital has also been pointed out. An AIIMS source said that the forensic board headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta submitted its conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let us tell you that on the night of June 14, three doctors of Cooper Hospital together did Sushant’s post-mortem. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput was very irritated by this, Dhoni got upset after the biopic release.

This source further said that while doctors have expressed concern about the uncertainty caused by an element found in the stomach of the actor, the report has also raised questions about the time of death not being recorded. However, the angle of death of the actor due to poison was completely rejected by the doctors. The doctors noticed the things found in the stomach so that they could find out what Sushant had taken for dinner on the night of 13-14 June and what he had eaten for breakfast in the morning.

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide on the basis of autopsy. However, the family members alleged that they had been murdered.

(Input: also from agency)