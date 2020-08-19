Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Mumbai Police’s Reaction after ‘shock’ from Supreme Court in Sushant Singh case

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: CBI will now investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death. The Supreme Court gave a shock to the Maharashtra government and approved the CBI investigation in the case. On the request of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended the Central Government for a CBI inquiry. The Supreme Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to provide all the documents related to the investigation to the Central Investigation Agency i.e. CBI. At the same time, he should also cooperate with the CBI in the investigation. Please tell that Mumbai Police did not want a CBI inquiry into the case. Also Read – Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC dismisses petition against chairman of inquiry commission

Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy: Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh#SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/0WMBWmUTAp – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

After the Supreme Court’s decision, now the Mumbai Police’s reaction has come. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told news agency ANI, ‘Once we get the copy of the order, we will investigate it and decide further action. We have asked our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us a copy of the order.

#WATCH Bihar DGP says, “I’m very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered… Today’s verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal. ” #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Odq9TXTiGK – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

On the other hand, after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI investigation, the statement of Bihar Police has also come. Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that I am very happy. The Supreme Court order has strengthened the trust of the people of the court. The Supreme Court has assured the country that justice will be found in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Whatever will be true in the case will now be revealed. He said that this is a victory of justice and it is a victory of 130 crore Indians.

#WATCH “Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai,” says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor’s comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

At the same time, in response to Riya Chakraborty’s comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Riya Chakravarty’s right to comment on the Chief Minister of Bihar is not there.