Sushant Singh Rajput death case: big charge of JDU leader – drugs mafia was Riya Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The CBI team is now continuously investigating in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Meanwhile, a big reveal has emerged from actress Riya Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat, which suggests that Riya was giving drugs to Sushant. The coming of the chat has brought a new twist in the whole matter. There is also a stir in the political corridor of Bihar.

After this revelation, JDU leader Sanjay Singh in Bihar has made serious allegations against Riya Chakraborty and said that Riya Chakraborty is not going to run a criminal gang, not an actress… It is in collusion with drug mafia. At the same time, senior party leader KC Tyagi has also questioned the attitude of Maharashtra Government and Maharashtra Police regarding this revelation and said why the police did not investigate this angle.

JDU leader Sanjay Singh alleged that actress Riya Chakravati was running a gang of drugs, she has a criminal gang to run drugs. Sanjay Singh said, "In the WhatsApp chat that has come out, it is clear that Riya was supposed to meet the druggs mafia and also had a relationship with the drug dealer.

Sanjay Singh has also said that Riya is also telling her friend how to drop drugs. These things prove that Riya was not only a criminal gang but she was also a drugs mafia. The JDU leader also said that how long Amma of the goat will celebrate. CBI is investigating, soon there will be milk and water of milk.