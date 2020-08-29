Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In CBI’s 10-hour interrogation of Riya Chakraborty, some such questions were posed …

SSR Death Case Updates: The CBI on Friday questioned Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) for more than 10 hours in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case. The investigating agency has asked him to appear again. After this, Riya Chakraborty will appear before the CBI again today. The CBI today asked Riya many questions in the case. It is believed that the investigating agency is not satisfied with Riya’s responses. Chakraborty, who appeared for the first time before the CBI, left the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz after 9 pm. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty’s VIDEO VIRAL showing elbow to media persons, upset with CBI questions?

The officer said that he has been asked to appear again. Riya Chakraborty arrives at Santacruz police station in Mumbai after leaving DRDO guest house. Riya was also accompanied by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. From here, Mumbai Police gave security to Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik Chakraborty and took them both to their residence.

CBI asked some such questions to Riya Chakraborty

1. When did she meet Sushant Singh Rajput and when did they start dating each other?

2. How was their relationship? When did they start living together?

3. Why did Riya Chakraborty leave Sushant Singh Rajput on 8 June? Was it his first fight or did he fight earlier too?

4. What happened during their trip to Europe?

5. When did he learn about Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from depression?

6. Did she take him to the doctors and take his medicines?

7. Why did he refrain from calling Sushant’s father? Who says he tried to keep SSR away from his family?

8. Why did he ignore the SSR messages and block its number?

9. Why did he replace the employees of SSR? Was it because ex-staff members made the same allegations?

10. Did he have the debit card PIN and internet banking password of Sushant’s bank accounts? Did he ever use them?

11. When did he come to know about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput?

12. How was he allowed to go to the morchary of Cooper Hospital, where the body of SSR was kept for post mortem?

13. What about the drugs chat purchased by the Enforcement Directorate allegedly proves that he was being supplied drugs?

14. Did he give any drugs to SSR while staying in his apartment?

15. Why did he demand a CBI inquiry in the case? Did he suspect a felony?