Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court verdict today, Bihar DGP said this

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI or Mumbai Police will investigate Sushant Singh’s death, today the Supreme Court is going to give its verdict on it. The Supreme Court is going to give its verdict on Riya Chakraborty’s petition after 11 pm today. Riya Chakraborty has demanded that Sushant Singh’s death be investigated from Patna to Mumbai. The whole country is eyeing the decision of the Supreme Court regarding this matter. Riya has described herself as innocent and blamed Sushant’s sister. Bihar’s DGP has said that in this case, milk will now become milk water. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Supreme decision’ on Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI will investigate the case

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has said that the whole country is waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court today. In Bihar, all eyes are on the Supreme Court regarding this matter. In this case, the youth say that we have great expectations from the court in Sushant’s case. We have lost Sushant, he has not committed suicide, he has been killed. For justice of Sushant Also Read – ‘THE END’ of Rhea Chakraborty’s Bollywood career? Filmmaker refused to take actress in a movie

#WATCH The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court’s verdict today, says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Also Read – Sushant’s lawyer made such allegations on Riya Chakraborty, said – ‘a speck in the beard of a thief’ SC will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of investigation in the #SushantSinghRajput death case from Patna in Bihar to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0wayM2WRoP – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Explain that the Bihar government has handed over the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh to the CBI in Patna. Whereas, Maharashtra government is opposing handing over the investigation to the CBI.

Today can be very important in the investigation of this matter. If the court allows the CBI investigation, then in the coming time, important action can be seen by the CBI in this case.

According to CBI sources, as soon as the order will be formally issued from the Supreme Court to investigate this issue. After that, important action will start within a week.