Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Uddhav Thackeray said – do not create controversy in Maharashtra and Bihar

new Delhi: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has said that kindly between Maharashtra and Bihar, between the demand of a fast-growing CBI probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of uncooperative attitude leveled by the Bihar Police on the Maharashtra Police. Do not use as an excuse to create a conflict. CM Thackeray said, bringing politics in this matter is the most audacious task. Also Read – Sushant Death Case: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case, Riya Chakraborty may be questioned

Let me tell you that on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “Mumbai Police is blocking the way for a fair investigation by Bihar Police in the case of Sushant’s death. Bihar Police is trying its best, but Mumbai Police is not cooperating. The BJP feels that the CBI should take this matter in its hands. Also Read – Sushant’s relative MLA made serious allegations against police, Modi’s minister said – CBI should hand over investigation

The Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat after the Bihar government in the petition of actress Riya Chakraborty to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has also requested the court to hear its plea before passing any order on this petition. Also Read – Bihar govt imposes cavity in SC against Riya, says- Mumbai Police is not cooperating

Mumbai Police is not inefficient. If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us & we will interrogate & punish the guilty. Please apply this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra & Bihar: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase (File pic) pic.twitter.com/7QQzkYubqw – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

The move of the Maharashtra government, after the Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a cavity in the court, is to ensure that no order is passed without hearing Riya Chakravati’s transfer petition.

On Thursday, the Bihar government filed a caveat in the court in a petition filed by actress Riya Chakraborty to transfer the FIR lodged by her father in Patna in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bihar government has also requested the court in its application that Riya Chakraborty’s plea be heard before giving any order. Earlier, Krishna Kishore Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, had also filed a caveat in the court through advocate Nitin Saluja. They have also requested the court not to take any action in this case without giving them notice.

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty filed a petition on July 29 in the apex court on charges of inciting actor Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for transferring the Mumbai FIR on July 24 and prohibiting investigations by Bihar Police have requested.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Supreme Court had on July 30 dismissed the PIL filed for handing over the investigation of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Mumbai Police to CBI.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice A.S. A bench of Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said that while dismissing the petition, it was said that let the Mumbai Police do their own investigation and if you have anything, a petition can be filed in the Bombay High Court for this.