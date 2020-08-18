Sushant Singh Rajput Death Mystery: Sushant’s brother’s big statement, witnesses can be killed anytime

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Mystery: In Bihar, BJP MLA and cousin of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has demanded police protection to the witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bablu said in a statement to ANI on Tuesday, “Witnesses are being threatened and the Mumbai Police is not even giving them protection.” He said that the way things are unfolding, the lives of the witnesses can also be threatened. In such a situation, we demand that the police should be given protection to the witnesses. Also Read – Manoj Tiwari’s Riya Chakraborty rebukes, ‘Money is only for greedy women…’

In the case of Sushant Singh death a few days ago, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu had asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to apologize for the derogatory statement made for Sushant’s father. Sanjay Raut, while giving a new twist to the case of Sushant’s death, accused his father of having a second marriage, after which he was fiercely criticized in this case. Also Read – Sushant singh death case: Bihar’s daughter Nupur Prasad will solve Sushant’s death

Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection: Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UgBNqur8vG Also Read – Sushant singh Death Mystery: Troubled Sushant told Cook – Spend less money, Riya told this to ED – ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

After this Sushant’s cousin sent him a legal notice on this controversial remark of Raut. According to a Times Now report, Bablu has asked Sanjay Raut to publicly apologize in 48 hours, otherwise he also asked for legal action against him. To which, Raut refused to apologize and said, “I am only asking people to sit quietly until the Mumbai Police finishes their investigation.” Everyone involved in this, political party, opposition, and his family. “

At the same time, the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police have refused to hand over the case to the CBI unless an order is given to them by the Supreme Court. Explain that the apex court has not yet announced its decision on the petition filed by Riya Chakraborty in which it has requested to transfer the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Agency has started its investigation after the Center accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter.