Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, was murdered, is saving someone from Maharashtra: former CM Rane

new Delhi: In the midst of a controversy over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has given a big. He has said, Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He is killed. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone.

Former state CM and BJP leader Narayan Rane made this statement after differences between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over the scope and jurisdiction of the investigation. BJP leader Rane said, Sushant Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. he was killed. She is not paying attention to this case.

#SushantSinghRajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case: Narayan Rane, BJP

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday, late. Late in Patna by Mr. KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput. The state government has sent a recommendation for a probe by the CBI in the case filed regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

To this, lawyer Rai Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said that the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI inquiry into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, while the matter is outside the jurisdiction of the state police’s investigation. This case cannot be transferred and there is no legal basis for involving Bihar Police in it. A maximum of zero FIRs will be registered which will be transferred to Mumbai Police. There is no legal basis to transfer such cases to CBI, in which they (Bihar Police) have no jurisdiction.

Explain that 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police has registered an accidental death report in this regard and the investigation of the case is going on. The Mumbai Police has so far recorded the statements of 56 people. These include Rajput’s sister, his friend Chakraborty and some celebrities associated with the cine world.

Rajput’s father filed a complaint against Riya Chakraborty and other members of his family in Patna for inciting the actor to commit suicide. Case in Patna under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), 380 (house stealing), 406 (criminal treachery), 420 (fraud) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC. Is recorded under. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to investigate the case of Rajput’s death.