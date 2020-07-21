Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Mumbai police now record statements of three psychiatrists

Mumbai: In connection with the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of three psychiatrists and a psychologist. Explain that the police has so far taken statements of more than 36 people, including film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sandeep Singh, Rajput’s friend. Also Read – Riya Chakravati trolled as soon as she demanded CBI probe for Sushant, fans said – stop gimmick

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ninth Zone) Abhishek Trimukhe said that the Bandra police investigating the case recorded their statements during the last three days. According to the police, the late actors were taking advice from these mental health professionals, hence their statements have been recorded as part of the investigation. Also Read – Breaking News Rhea chakraborty tweet to Amit Shah: Riya Chakraborty tweets to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding CBI probe in Sushant case

He told that Rajput had been undergoing treatment for depression since November, 2019. On 14 June, Rajputs were found hanging from a noose in their apartment in suburban Bandra. The police claim that it is a case of suicide. Initial investigation found that the actor was undergoing treatment for depression. Also Read – Why did Mumbai Police say ‘Thank you’ to Rohit Shetty, what is the matter?

Till now the police has taken statements of more than 36 people including film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sandeep Singh, Rajput’s friend.

Actress Riya Chakraborty, a friend of Rajput, has also recorded her statement in the police. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra also recorded a statement at the Versova police station on Saturday.

Rajput acted in films like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Rabta’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchidiya’. His role was well known in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.