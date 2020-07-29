Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Riya Chakraborty arrives in Supreme Court, making this huge demand …

new Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has reached the Supreme Court after a case was registered in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case. Riya Chakraborty has demanded that this case be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has refused to conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the police is investigating the case. At present, this case will not be handed over to the CBI. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Where did you go? Who withdrew crores from Sushant’s account, Bihar Police will go to the bottom

A case has been filed against Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) in Patna by KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput. In this, Sushant has been accused of abetting Suicide. Riya has been Sushant's girlfriend.

At the same time, Riya's lawyer Satish Manashinde said that his client has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai, where the investigation is already in progress regarding the death of the actor. Manshinde, however, refused to share the content of the petition. Sushant and Riya were in a relationship. Sushant's father has accused Riya of grabbing his son's money, intimidating and away from the family. Sushant was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June.