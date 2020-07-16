Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Riya Chakraborty tweets Home Minister Amit Shah and demands CBI probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Even after more than a month has passed, the plot of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case has not been solved yet. In this case, Mumbai Police has questioned many people including Sushant’s girl friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Now in this entire case, actress Riya Chakraborty has tweeted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Riya, in her tweet, has demanded the CBI to investigate the case of Sushant Singh’s suicide. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty received rape and murder threat after Sushant Singh’s death, actress gives a befitting reply

Let us tell you that on 14 June, actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Mumbai. Ever since Sushant's death, his family and relatives were already demanding CBI for this whole matter. Now Riya Chakraborty herself came forward and tweeted to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to investigate CBI on this matter.

Respected @AmitShah sir,

Rising sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry..part 1 .. – Rhea Chakraborty (@ Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Riya Chakraborty wrote in her tweet that Hello Sir, I am Riya Chakraborty, the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. More than a month has passed since he left this world, but nothing has been known yet. Though I have full faith in my government and the police, but I request you to join hands and start investigating the matter with the CBI so that it can be found out as soon as possible what pressure they came in. Lifted.

Let us tell you that since the death of Sushant, there are reports that he was going into depression and due to this he took such a drastic step. But on the contrary, family members said that Sushant was a hardworking boy and he could not take such a decision under any circumstances, that is why many people are demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. Riya has posted a post on both Instagram and Twitter, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Sushant case from Home Minister Amit Shah.