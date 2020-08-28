Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Mystery: NIA may have entry in Sushant case, BJP general secretary said big

new Delhi: After the CBI, ED, Narcotics Bureau got involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, now the demand for National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also being raised. Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao said that due to multiple connections simultaneously, the matter is getting complicated by the day and the NIA has also been asked to investigate this matter. Muralidhar Rao is such a leader of the BJP, who has been demanding a high-level inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput since the beginning. Also Read – Why did Riya Chakraborty say – Our life is threatened, not getting help, is there any law?

Muralidhar Rao said in his statement on Thursday, "CBI is investigating the abetment of Sushant to suicide and unnatural death. ED is investigating money laundering. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is investigating the drug case under the NDPS Act. The case is constantly getting bigger. Many cases and networks are joining together. NIA may also have to be involved in this. "

Rao said that the whole of India and people of India are watching this matter eagerly and emotionally. Whoever is helping in this case is not only fighting to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, but is also contributing to a clean Bollywood campaign.

The BJP general secretary credited the campaign to actress Kangana Ranaut. He said that the voice raised for the justice of Sushant Singh Rajput and the cleanliness of Bollywood has now become a movement.