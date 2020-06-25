Sushant Singh Rajput, Tech Visionary and Actor

Bollywood and the entire nation of India are mourning the premature and tragic lack of Sushant Singh Rajput. Though he solely managed to star in a few Bollywood motion pictures, he left a long-lasting impression on followers and has left many in tears.

Whereas he was primarily well-known for his Bollywood motion pictures and was dwelling his dream to work as a film actor, there’s a less-known a part of his story that only recently began to be identified.

Earlier than Sushant Singh Rajput pursued a profession in appearing, he was on his approach to changing into an engineer. He was a Nationwide Olympiad winner in physics.

In 2003 he secured a school admission within the Bachelor of Engineering within the Delhi Faculty of Engineering by rating seventh of their entrance exams.

His tutorial pursuits didn’t cease there; all in all, Rajput cleared 11 entrance exams, together with one for the Indian Institute of Expertise, Dhanbad.

His ardour for expertise was simply beginning to be identified. By all accounts, it appeared that Rajput was more and more getting extra reconnected to his previous pursuits and expressing his enthusiasm for tech-entrepreneurship in each speeches and social media.

He firmly believed that new-age applied sciences, resembling AI (Synthetic Intelligence) combined with VR (Digital Actuality) and AR (Augmented Actuality), could be on the forefront of innovation within the leisure trade. In a Fb submit from December 2018, he wrote:

“Synthetic intelligence combined with combined actuality (digital and augmented) will Change the leisure, and it’s current trade (with essential gamers/markers) as we all know and perceive it, and in below 5years.

The long run is already right here, simply inconsistently distributed. Considering that exponential applied sciences will match our linear manner of predictive Analytics could possibly be 100 occasions extra catastrophic than the final mistake we made with the approaching of sound within the earlier century.”

Whereas most individuals will miss Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor, the world additionally misplaced a brilliant younger thoughts that didn’t get an opportunity to fulfil his desires about shaping our future by expertise.