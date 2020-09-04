Sushant Singh Rajput to propose ‘Sara Ali Khan’: Farmhouse Manager

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly dating co-star actress Sarah Ali Khan of the film ‘Kedarnath’ during the shooting of the film. According to reports, a manager of the farmhouse at Lonavala in the late actor has claimed that the actor had planned to propose Sara Ali Khan in January 2019. Also Read – Kangana’s counterattack on Maharashtra’s Home Minister, “In a single day it became Taliban with POK”.

Farmhouse care taker Rais, who was working here from September 2018 to July 2020, told IANS that she did not know whether the proposal was about marriage. She also told that the actress, who used to come to the farmhouse daily since 2018, never came from January 2019.

Rais told, "Sara Madam with Sushant sir started coming to the farmhouse from 2018. When he used to come, he stayed in the farmhouse for 3-4 days. After returning from Thailand Trip on December 2018, Sushant Sir and Sara Madam came directly from the airport to the farmhouse. They came at night around 10–11. He also had a friend with him. "

Rais praised Sara Ali Khan and said that Sara Madam is of a very simple nature, she used to call Kamwali as aunt and me Rais Bhai like Sushant sir, he was very good towards farmhouse employees.

Raees claimed that they had heard that Sushant was going to propose Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of his birthday (January 21). However, he does not know whether he was a marriage proposal or not.

Raees claimed, “I remember that Sushant’s friend Abbas Bhai had asked me to pack a bag for Daman Trip, where Sushant Sir’s birthday was to be celebrated on 21 January 2019. However, perhaps in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to have a program in Daman, due to which all the hotels there were full. So that trip could not be possible. “

According to Raees, Sushant was going to propose Sara during the Daman Trip. Sushant also ordered a gift for Sara, but due to the Daman Trip cancellation, his plan was deflated. Sushant later made a plan for the Kerala trip but that too was canceled.

Rais said, “In February-March 2019, we heard that Sir, Madam had a breakup, after which she never came to the farmhouse.” On being asked whether Sushant was going to propose Sara for the wedding, to which, Rais said that I do not know what this proposal was for, for marriage or anything else. I just heard Sushant Sir’s friend talking about the proposal gift.