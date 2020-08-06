Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Bihar Police team returned from Mumbai to Patna, said – collect evidence well

Mumbai / Patna: A four-member Bihar police team investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reached Patna from Mumbai on Thursday. Bihar Police team has reached to report to IG Central Office in this case. The team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai on 28 July and reached Patna from Mumbai on 6 August. A senior team official said, “We have collected a lot of evidence in this matter and the Mumbai Police has also supported us.” Also Read – Patna Police team goes back to investigate Sushant case, CBI will find out the culprits

Explain that Sushant’s father had filed a case of ‘abetment to suicide’ in Patna against his female friend Riya Chakraborty and others, for which the police team came here on July 28 to investigate. Also Read – Mumbai Rains latest Updates: Jamsadham rain worsens situation in Mumbai, High tide alert in afternoon

#Bihar: Four officers of Bihar police team, who returned to Patna from Mumbai today, reach IG Central Office to report in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/oDGUsv9kiU pic.twitter.com/6GysNZPm7g Also Read – Urvashi Rautela is very worried about this, what is happening in 2020? – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

An official said that after gathering evidence and recording the statements of about 10 people, the team left from Mumbai on Thursday morning.

In Mumbai, he recorded statements of Rajput’s sisters, his former female friend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, Siddharth Pithani living in the flat, manager, cook, doctor and others.

The police team also went to some banks to collect information about the financial transactions done from Rajput’s accounts.

A senior team official said, “We have collected a lot of evidence in this matter and the Mumbai Police has also supported us.”