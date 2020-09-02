Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: CBI questioned Riya Chakraborty’s father for 10 hours the other day

Mumbai: The CBI questioned Actress Riya Chakraborty’s father for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier on Tuesday, the investigation team questioned Riya’s father and mother for more than eight hours. Giving this information, a police officer said that Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has been questioned for about 10 hours. While Riya was questioned for about 35 hours in 4 days from last Friday to Monday. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut advised Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor for drug test, tagged PMO

Please tell that Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic assistant Keshav and financial manager Shruti Modi etc. also reached the CBI team for questioning in the DRDO guest house in the morning.

The police officer said that Riya's father Indrajit Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina at around 10.30 am, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is staying. The police also had a car with his car. After questioning, he left the place at around 8.30 in the night.

According to the police officer, Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic assistant Keshav and financial manager Shruti Modi etc. also reached the guest house in the morning for questioning. They all came out after Chakravarty.

The official said that Riya Chakraborty, her brother and mother were not called on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the investigation team questioned Riya’s father and mother for more than eight hours. Riya was questioned for about 35 hours in four days from last Friday to Monday.

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on 14 June. 28-year-old Chakraborty and his family members have been accused of abetting Rajput (34) to suicide.