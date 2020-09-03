Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s statement- may have been suicide …

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI investigation is going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, in which the investigating agency is investigating every aspect. Meanwhile, a big statement by Sushant’s father KK Singh has also come out, according to media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had told the Mumbai Police in his statement that ‘maybe his son has sadness (disappointment)’ Have committed suicide due to this. I have no complaint with anyone about Sushant’s death. Also Read – Manjhi boarded NDA’s boat, said – will stay with Nitish, RJD said – go where you will go

Let us tell you that Sushant’s father KK Singh had initially lodged an FIR in Patna’s police station to investigate this case and in which he accused Sushant’s friend Riya Chakraborty of abetting Sushant Singh to suicide. With this, he also accused Riya’s family. Also Read – Anupam Suman, who was once special to Nitish, will now fight the election against him, this challenge was given

According to NDTV’s report, KK Singh said in his statement to the Mumbai Police, “I don’t know why my son did suicide because he never discussed me about any kind of stress or depression.” I have no complaint, nor doubt about Sushant’s death. I think Sushant would have committed suicide out of sadness or despair. That’s right. ‘I used to send messages to Sushant on WhatsApp and he would reply to that. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Manjhi will again board NDA boat, will announce tomorrow

He told that my statement was written in Marathi by the Mumbai Police and explained to me in Hindi and as I have told. According to an India Today report, Mumbai Police said during a press conference that the statements of Sushant’s three sisters and father were the late actor’s brother-in-law and Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh, another brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar and his wife Priyanka Singh ( Both are Supreme Court lawyers).

Here, Vikas Singh, counsel for KK Singh, had a press conference on Wednesday, where he shared his views about the claims made by Riya Chakraborty and various claims made by news channels in a recent interview.