Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: FIR against girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, father lodged case

July 28, 2020
1 Min Read

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty in the case of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case. Riya Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh’s father has lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, Bihar’s capital. Also Read – Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement recorded in Sushant case, hours questioned

It is alleged that Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) made Sushant fall in love, extort her money and provoke her to suicide. The case number is 241/20. A team of four policemen from Patna has reached Mumbai.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment