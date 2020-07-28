Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: FIR against girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, father lodged case

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty in the case of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case. Riya Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh’s father has lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, Bihar’s capital. Also Read – Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement recorded in Sushant case, hours questioned

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput'S father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone
– ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

It is alleged that Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) made Sushant fall in love, extort her money and provoke her to suicide. The case number is 241/20. A team of four policemen from Patna has reached Mumbai.