Sushant Singh Suicide Case: Bihar Police gets huge success in Sushant’s death case, accepts recommendation of CBI inquiry

Sushant Singh Suicide Case: The Center on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government's CBI probe in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the truth behind the death of the actor should be revealed.

Advocate General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Center, told the court that the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation has been accepted. Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna against Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty, complaining of abetting his son to commit suicide.

Chakraborty has filed a petition in the court to handover the matter from Patna Police to Mumbai Police. The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb.