Sushant Singh’s death, not murder .. suicide! Sister Bid – Everyone’s eye on CBI

Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has appealed to people to all trust in God and to focus on the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in Sushant's death. Like all times, this time too, she has got the support of actress and Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

On Saturday, sources were quoted as saying that the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in its report submitted to the CBI, rejected the claim of killing Sushant and termed it a suicide.

Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Your test of confidence is when you remain strong and steadfast even in difficult times. I appeal to my extended family to maintain their faith in God and pray to the heart. Pray that the truth comes out. Alliancbi. "

Ankita shared this post of Shweta on her Insta Stories and gave her support. On this post, a supporter of Sushant gave his support and wrote, “If nothing happens, we will come out on the streets.” Someone else wrote, “CBI be fair. We want the truth. “

(Input IANS)