Sushant Suicide Case: CM Uddhav Thackeray summoned Mumbai Police Chief, inquired about investigation so far

Sushant Suicide Case: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being questioned on the attitude of Mumbai Police after the FIR was registered in Bihar in the suicide case. Many people are criticizing the Mumbai Police. Amidst these criticisms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has summoned Mumbai Police Chief Paramvir Singh to get information about the whole incident. Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh met CM on Sunday and gave full information about Sushant case.

It is noteworthy that 34-year-old Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June. The Bihar police is also investigating the case of his death after the family lodged a complaint in Patna with the Mumbai Police.

Sources in the Home Department said that Commissioner Paramveer Singh first met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and then both went to meet the Chief Minister.

Condemning the demand for a CBI probe by several factions including the opposition BJP, Deshmukh had tweeted that Maharashtra Police is investigating the case in a professional manner and is able to bring out the truth and will leave no stone unturned in the case.