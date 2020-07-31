Sushant’s relative MLA accuses police of serious allegations, Modi’s minister said – CBI should hand over investigation

new Delhi: The demand for a detailed investigation by the CBI and other central agencies in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is constantly increasing. Minister of the Modi government at the Center and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday, stating the need to conduct a CBI inquiry in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, said that all political parties are demanding this. It should be handed over to the CBI. At the same time, the MLA who is a close relative of Sushant Singh in Bihar has so far accused the Maharashtra Police of not registering an FIR on the investigation and on whom. Also Read – Bihar govt imposes cavity in SC against Riya, says- Mumbai Police is not cooperating

Explain that the actor’s body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavins has demanded the ED to investigate the matter on charges of transactions of money and money between Sushant Singh and Riya Chakraborty.

At the same time, a high-level meeting is going on at the Bihar Director General of Police Office in Patna regarding the investigation being done by the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot told horse trading rate – first installment of 10, second 15, now the price has increased

On the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paspan said, “There is a conflict between the two states and no FIR has been filed in Maharashtra yet.” Chirag told CM Thackeray that a CBI inquiry should be conducted. All political parties are demanding this. This case should be handed over to the CBI. Also Read – Supreme Court rejects PIL filed on Sushant Singh Rajput case, demands CBI inquiry

Attacked confrontation between 2 states & no FIR registered yet in Maharashtra. Chirag had spoken to CM Thackeray that there should be CBI probe. All political leaders are demanding for it. It should be handed over to CBI: Union Minister RV Paswan on #SushantSinghRajput death case pic.twitter.com/YLXAn2aoE8 – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a close relative of Sushant Singh and BJP MLA said, no investigation has been done so far by Maharashtra Police. So far no case has been registered or any person has been charged. They have only made inquiries. This is just a formality. We no longer trust them.

No investigation done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We believed trust them now: Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/YEAfHhxBPi – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Please tell that BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a detailed investigation from the CBI and other central agencies in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy has alleged in his letter to the Prime Minister that the actor’s death is not a suicide, but a case of murder. He said that after the Bihar Police lodged an FIR in Patna on the complaint of Rajput’s father, the CBI investigation has become “even more urgent”.

Sushant’s family has not yet publicly disclosed what he thinks about handing over the investigation to the CBI. His lawyer Vikas Singh, during a conversation with the news channels, alleged that the Mumbai Police is disarming the investigation. The lawyer claimed that family members had warned a top Mumbai Police officer in February that Sushant was in danger of life, which went unnoticed.