Sushil Kumar Arrest Video: WATCH: Sushil Kumar In Hiding Taken Into Custody Via Delhi Police In Chhatrasal Homicide Case

Sushil Kumar arrest video: Sushil Kumar in hiding taken into custody through Delhi police. & Nbsp

In hiding for days, two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was once in spite of everything arrested through Delhi police on Sunday (Might 23) in reference to the homicide case in opposition to Chhatrasal. Sushil has been accused of assaulting wrestler Sagar Rana in conjunction with different wrestlers within the brawl that came about on Might 4. Rana sustained critical accidents within the combat and later died whilst present process health facility remedy.

Whilst Rana died after the brawl, his two buddies Sonu and Amit Kumar have been injured. A case was once filed in opposition to Sushil and different wrestlers concerned within the brawl. The 2-time Olympic medalist had in the past denied his involvement within the brawl. Alternatively, he went into hiding after an unsecure warrant was once issued in opposition to him in conjunction with a praise of Rs 1 lakh through Delhi police.

Sushil and his spouse Ajay, aka Sunil, have been arrested on Sunday through the Delhi police (particular cellular). The duo have been arrested in Delhi’s Mundka district and brought into custody. The primary pictures of the wrestler and his worker in custody of the Delhi police were shared on social media.

Watch video:

Delhi police had filed a case beneath Sections 302 (homicide), 308 (in charge manslaughter), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (inflicting critical damage), 323 (inflicting ache voluntarily), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (legal harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A lookout realize was once then issued in opposition to Sushil and others named within the FIR.

Previous, a Delhi court docket had refused to grant bail to the celebrity wrestler, mentioning that he was once, at the face of it, the principle conspirator within the homicide case. Previous this week, Sushil was once noticed in a automotive at a toll plaza in Meerut, and then Delhi police swung into motion and controlled to catch the hiding wrestler.

Sushil has gained two Olympic medals and 3 gold medals on the Commonwealth Video games.

