Sushil Kumar Case: Sushil Kumar dodges police like this for a number of days, consistent revenge sim

Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested within the homicide case of Sagar Wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium. On this case, the crime department has now been transferred. The crime department has taken Sushil Kumar in his custody and is making inquiries. Delhi Police’s Particular Cellular crew arrested Sushil Kumar from Mundka space. Please inform that Delhi Police had introduced a praise of one lakh rupees on Sushil Kumar. Police has additionally arrested Ajay in conjunction with Sushil Kumar. A praise of Rs 50,000 is introduced on Ajay. Additionally Learn – Delhi Police’s Crime Department to Examine Wrestler Sagar Rana Homicide Case, Olympian Sushil Kumar in Police Remand

Cell sim converting Additionally Learn – Wrestler Sagar Rana homicide case: Court docket despatched Sushil Kumar to six days police custody

Sushil Kumar, who’s absconding, dodged the police for a number of consecutive days. All through this, Sushil Kumar was once no longer the usage of cell phone. He was once afraid that the police may hint him by means of cell. In the sort of scenario, Sushil Kumar was once continuously chatting with folks thru Web calling. All through the absconding, Sushil Kumar used greater than 15 SIMs and saved converting the SIM often. Additionally Learn – Particular Cellular crew arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar from Mundka space of ​​Delhi: Delhi Police

Please inform that Sushil Kumar’s cash was once long past. After the cash ran out, Sushil Kumar rushed to Scooty to get cash in Mundka space. She belongs to a woman dwelling within the Harinagar space of ​​Scooty Delhi. This lady is on the subject of Sushil Kumar and is related to sports activities. Then again, Sushil Kumar advised the police that the woman has not anything to do with this incident. When Sushil Kumar’s cash ran out, he got here to Delhi to assemble cash, in the meantime, the police arrested him in Mundka.