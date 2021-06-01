Sushil Kumar’s fingers license suspended in homicide case, Delhi Police comes to a decision

New Delhi: 9 days after two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar used to be arrested on Might 24 in reference to the homicide of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, his fingers license has been suspended by way of the Delhi Police. Additionally Learn – Chhatrasal Stadium homicide case: Courtroom extends police custody of Sushil Kumar for 4 days

In line with knowledgeable resources of Delhi Police associated with his case, Delhi Police has despatched a understand to Kumar for cancellation of his fingers license, which used to be issued to him in 2012. The supply mentioned that at the moment, the fingers license of Kumar has been suspended and within the understand, the police have requested why the fingers license will have to now not be canceled.

The awareness has been despatched at once to his area by way of the police. They've been given 10 days to reply to the awareness. Dhankhar died at the night time of Might 4 all through a struggle on the Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar used to be arrested by way of the Particular Cellular of Delhi Police on Might 24 after he used to be absconding together with his affiliate Ajay from Delhi for 18 days.

On Sunday, Crime Department officers took Sushil Kumar to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to research the place he had taken safe haven whilst fleeing. The police workforce additionally attempted to seek out Kunar’s garments and cell phone in Haridwar. The Delhi Police has to this point arrested 9 other people on this case, together with Navraj Bawana and several other contributors of the Kala Asauda gang.

Sushil Kumar gained a bronze medal on the 2008 Beijing Olympic Video games and a silver medal on the 2012 London Olympic Video games.